SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates INDB, GRA, FCBP, VER; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Meridian Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive Independent Bank stock in connection with the merger. If you are an Independent Bank shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Standard Industries Holdings Inc. for $70.00 per share in cash. If you are a W. R. Grace shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, First Choice common stockholders will receive 0.6603 shares of Enterprise Financial common stock for each First Choice common share held and cash in lieu of fractional shares. Upon closing, First Choice shareholders are expected to own approximately 20% of the combined company. If you are a First Choice shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Realty Income Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, VEREIT shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income stock for every share of VEREIT stock they own. If you are a VEREIT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

