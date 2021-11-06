SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RRD, ECHO, FTSI, LMRK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/611328/Halper.jpg

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC for $8.52 per share in cash.If you are an RRD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. for $48.25 per share in cash.If you are an Echo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ProFrac Holdings, LLC for $26.52 per share in cash. If you are an FTS International shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Landmark Dividend LLC for $16.50 in cash per common unit.If you are a Landmark Infrastructure shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

