SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VG, CONE, EBMT, IHC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ericsson for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Vonage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners for $90.50 per share in cash. If you are a CyrusOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with First Community Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, First Community shareholders will receive Eagle Bancorp common stock and cash for each share of First Community common stock they own. If you are an Eagle Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Geneve Holdings, Inc. for $57.00 per share in cash.If you are an Independence shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

