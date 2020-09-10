BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. ("Landcadia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LCA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with recent corporate actions, including the Company's Purchase Agreement to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc., a US online real money casino owned by Tilman Fertitta.

If you purchased shares of Landcadia prior to June 29, 2020 and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/landcadia-holdings-ii-inc-nasdaq-lca/, or call toll free 877-534-2590.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/605578/SHAREHOLDER-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-LLC-Continues-Investigation-of-Landcadia-Holdings-II-Inc-Nasdaq--LCA



