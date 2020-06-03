SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ZM BIDU GRPN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

Class Period: April 18, 2019 - April 6, 2020

Allegations against ZM include that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom's assertions, the Company's video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom's communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company's video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 22, 2020

Class Period: March 16, 2019 - April 7, 2020

Allegations against BIDU include that: (i) Baidu's feed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards; (ii) the foregoing noncompliance subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, including the removal or suspension of certain of Baidu's services and products; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from online marketing services were unlikely to be sustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2020

Class Period: November 4, 2019 - February 18, 2020

Allegations against GRPN include that: (1) the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

