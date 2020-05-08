SHAREHOLDER ALERT: XP ZM GSX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

XP Inc. (XP)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/xp-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=6422&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2020

Class Period: or otherwise acquired XP's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public offering.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Allegations against XP include that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/zoom-video-communications-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=6422&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

Class Period: April 18, 2019 to April 6, 2020

Allegations against ZM include that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom's assertions, the Company's video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom's communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company's video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/gsx-techedu-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=6422&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 16, 2020

Class Period: June 6, 2019 to April 13, 2020

Allegations against GSX include that: (i) GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/589067/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-XP-ZM-GSX-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



