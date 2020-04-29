SHAREHOLDER ALERT: XP MESA NCLH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

XP Inc. (XP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2020

Class Period: or otherwise acquired XP's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public offering.

Allegations against XP include that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Mesa Air Group Incorporated (MESA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

Class Period: shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with Mesa Air Group's August 2018 initial public offering.

Allegations against MESA include that: (1) Mesa Air Group's operational performance was poor and below industry standards; (2) Mesa Air Group had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel; (3) Mesa Air Group had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts; (4) Mesa Air Group did not have a strong track record of reliable performance; (5) then-existing "risks" had already materialized; (6) Mesa Air Group knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the initial public offering; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

Class Period: February 20, 2020 to March 12, 2020

Allegations against NCLH include that: (1) the Company was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements regarding the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

