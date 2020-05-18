SHAREHOLDER ALERT: XP HAFC BBBY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

XP Inc. (XP)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/xp-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=6641&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2020

The XP lawsuit is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired XP's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public offering.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Allegations against XP include that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hanmi-financial-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=6641&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

Class Period: August 12, 2019 - January 28, 2020

Allegations against HAFC include that: (1) the $40.7 million troubled loan that the Company disclosed on conference calls would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company - in the millions; (2) the same $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bed-bath-beyond-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=6641&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2020

Class Period: October 2, 2019 - February 11, 2020

Allegations against BBBY include that: (1) due to "aggressive disposition of inventory," the Company lacked sufficient inventory in key categories to support holiday sales; (2) the Company's internal control over inventory levels and financial reporting was not effective; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/590244/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-XP-HAFC-BBBY-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



