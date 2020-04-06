NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2020

Class Period: February 7, 2019 and February 5, 2020

Get additional information about WWE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=5929

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

Class Period: August 12, 2019 and January 28, 2020

Get additional information about HAFC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hanmi-financial-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=5929

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/584093/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-WWE-HAFC-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



