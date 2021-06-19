SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WISH SPCE OCGN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Contextlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/contextlogic-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=17014&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2021

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased WISH pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with ContextLogic's December 16, 2020 initial public stock offering or between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021.



In the registration statement and prospectus used to conduct the initial public offering and throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the strength of ContextLogic's business operations and financial prospects by overstating its then-present monthly active users ("MAUs") and MAU growth trends.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/virgin-galactic-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=17014&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2021

Class Period: October 26, 2019 - April 30, 2021



Allegations against SPCE include that: (i) for accounting purposes, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.'s ("SCH") warrants were required to be treated as liabilities rather than equities; (ii) Virgin Galactic had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iii) as a result, the Company improperly accounted for SCH warrants that were outstanding at the time of the business combination; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ocugen-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=17014&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2021

Class Period: February 2, 2021 - June 10, 2021



Allegations against OCGN include that: (i) the information submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was insufficient to support an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"), (ii) Ocugen would not file an EUA with the FDA, (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about Ocugen's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/652359/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-WISH-SPCE-OCGN-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



