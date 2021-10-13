SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VIEW SAM APPH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II(NASDAQ:VIEW)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021
Class Period: November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021
Allegations against VIEW include that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2021
Class Period: April 22, 2021 - September 8, 2021
Allegations against SAM include that: (1) Boston Beer's hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2021
Class Period: May 17, 2021 - August 10, 2021
Allegations against APPH include that: (1) AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
