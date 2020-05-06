SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TUFN HAFC SERV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 5, 2020

Class Period: securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Tufin's April 2019 initial public offering

Allegations against TUFN include that: (1) Tufin's customer relationships and growth metrics were overstated, particularly with respect to North America; (2) Tufin's business was deteriorating, primarily in North America; (3) as a result, Tufin's representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

Class Period: August 12, 2019 to January 28, 2020

Allegations against HAFC include that: (1) the $40.7 million troubled loan that the Company disclosed on conference calls would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company - in the millions; (2) the same $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 9, 2020

Class Period: February 26, 2019 to November 4, 2019

Allegations against SERV include that: (a) ServiceMaster had failed to properly inspect and treat for Formosan termite activity; (b) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (c) in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, ServiceMaster's financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted, and would continue to impact the Company into 2020.

