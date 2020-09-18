SHAREHOLDER ALERT: STAA AEP NKLA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2020

Class Period: February 26, 2020 - August 10, 2020

Allegations against STAA include that: the Company was overstating and/or mischaracterizing: (1) its sales and growth in China; (2) its marketing spend; (3) its research and development expenses; and that as a result of the foregoing, (4) Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2020

Class Period: November 2, 2016 - July 24, 2020

Allegations against AEP include that: (1) the Company covertly participated in the "the largest public corruption case in Ohio history"; (2) the Company secretly funneled substantial funds to Ohio political organizations and politicians to bribe politicians to pass Ohio House Bill 6 ("HB6"), which benefited the Company and its coal-fired generation assets; (3) the Company partially funded a massive, misleading advertising campaign in support of HB6 and in opposition to a ballot initiative to repeal HB6 by passing substantial sums through a web of dark money entities and front companies in order to conceal the Company's involvement; (4) the Company aided in subverting a citizens' ballot initiative to repeal HB6; (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements regarding the Company's regulatory and legislative efforts were materially false and misleading; 6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would face increased scrutiny; (7) the Company was subject to undisclosed risk of reputational, legal, and financial harm; (8) the bribery scheme would jeopardize the benefits the Company sought brought by HB6; (9) as opposed to the its repeated public statements regarding a move to clean energy, the Company sought a dirty energy bailout; (10) as opposed to the Company's repeated public statements regarding protection of its customers' interests, the Company sought an extra and state-mandated surcharge on its customers' bills; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Nikola Corporation, f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2020

Class Period: March 3, 2020 - September 15, 2020

Allegations against NKLA include that: (1) VectoIQ did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Nikola; (2) Nikola overstated its "in-house" design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities; (3) Nikola overstated its hydrogen production capabilities; (4) as a result, Nikola overstated its ability to lower the cost of hydrogen fuel; (5) Nikola founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton, tweeted a misleading "test" video of the Company's Nikola Two truck; (6) the work experience and background of key Nikola employees, including Mr. Milton, had been overstated and obfuscated; (7) Nikola did not have five Tre trucks completed; and (8) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

