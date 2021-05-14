SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SOS DDD VRUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021
Class Period: July 22, 2020 - February 25, 2021
Allegations against SOS include that: (i) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (ii) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company; (iii) the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021
Class Period: May 6, 2020 - March 1, 2021
Allegations against DDD include that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Verus International, Inc. (OTCPINK:VRUS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 22, 2021
Class Period: June 17, 2019 - November 8, 2020
Allegations against VRUS include that: (i) Verus lacked the requisite resources, infrastructure and/or expertise to exploit its Big League Foods brand and its MLB license; (ii) the company's issues in production ramp-up were not fully resolved to enable the company to fulfill customer orders; (iii) as a result, the company's prospects and outlook were not as represented; (iv) the company's internal controls for financial reporting and accounting were not sufficient with specific respect to stock-based compensation and classification of equity instruments; (v) as a result, the company's financial results, outlook and prospects were materially worse than represented; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
