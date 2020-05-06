SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited ("Phoenix Tree" or "the Company") (NYSE:DNK) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to prospectuses and registration statements issued in connection with the Company's January 22, 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 26, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Phoenix Tree misrepresented the number and nature of renter complaints before its IPO. The Company also misrepresented its exposure to adverse effects on the rental market in China due to the Wuhan coronavirus. Following its IPO, reports exposed that Phoenix Tree experienced significant financial problems based on the coronavirus outbreak. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements and Registration Statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Phoenix Tree, investors suffered damages.

