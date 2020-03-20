SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against HP Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20. 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HP Inc. ("HP" or "the Company") (NYSE:HPQ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. HP lacked telemetry data from commercial printers and had to rely on stagnant and inaccurate market share data to develop assumptions for its four-box model. The lack of solid data was a serious weakness for the commercial printing business because the Company knew from its personal printing division how important accurate data is. Based on this critical weakness, the Company exceeded demand in the supply chain by at least $100 million, grossly inflating its supplies revenue. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about HP, investors suffered damages.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Story continues

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/581745/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-HP-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-500000-to-Contact-the-Firm



