SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of FIVN, RBNC, GPX, and FVCB Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: FIVN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Five9’s agreement to be acquired by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (“Zoom”). Under the terms of the agreement, Five9’s shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-five9-inc.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: RBNC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Reliant’s agreement to be acquired by United Community Banks, Inc. (“United Community”). Under the terms of the agreement, Reliant shareholders will receive 0.9842 shares of United Community common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-reliant-bancorp-inc.

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GP Strategies agreement to be acquired by Learning Technologies Group. Under the terms of the agreement, GP Strategies shareholders will receive $20.85 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-gp-strategies-corporation.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: FVCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FVCBankcorp’s agreement to be acquired by Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (“Blue Ridge”). Under the terms of the agreement, FVCBankcorp shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-fvcbankcorp-inc.

