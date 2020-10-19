SHAREHOLDER ALERT: QTT NNOX CLNC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/qutoutiao-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=10248&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2020

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that: a) purchased or otherwise acquired Qutoutiao American Depositary Shares pursuant and/ortraceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 2018 initial public offering; and/or b) purchased or otherwise acquired Qutoutiao securities between September 14, 2018 and July 15, 2020.

Allegations against QTT include that: (1) Qutoutiao replaced its advertising agent with a related party, thereby bypassing third-party oversight of the content and quality of the advertisements; (2) the Company placed advertisements on its mobile app for products whose claims could not be substantiated and thus were considered false advertisements under applicable regulations; (3) as a result, the Company would face increasing regulatory scrutiny and reputational harm; (4) as a result, the Company's advertising revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nano-x-imaging-ltd-loss-submission-form?prid=10248&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2020

Class Period: August 21, 2020 - September 15, 2020

Allegations against NNOX include that: (1) Nano-X's commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X's statements regarding its "novel" Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors' machines; (3) Nano-X's submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/colony-credit-real-estate-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=10248&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 9, 2020

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and/or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Colony Credit pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's false and/or misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the combination of Colony NorthStar, Inc., NorthStar Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., and NorthStar Real Estate Income II, Inc. on or about February 1, 2018 (the "Merger").

Allegations against CLNC include that: (i) the credit quality of certain of the Company's assets had deteriorated prior to the Merger, and were continuing to deteriorate at the time of the Merger; (ii) certain of the Company's loans, including four loans of approximately $261 million related to a New York hotel, were substantially impaired, there was insufficient collateral to secure the loans, and it was unlikely that the loans would be repaid; (iii) as a result, the valuation attributed to certain of the Company's assets was overstated; (iv) that certain of the assets contributed as part of the Merger were of substantially lower value than reflected in the Company's financial statements and the Registration Statement; (v) as a result, the Company's financial condition, including its book value, was materially overstated; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements in the Registration Statement about the Company's business, operations, and prospect were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

