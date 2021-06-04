SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CAN PTON FREQ: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2021

Class Period: February 10, 2021 - April 9, 2021

Allegations against CAN include that: they concealed that due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and the introduction of the Company's next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines - which had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings - Canaan's 4Q20 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 ("4Q19") sales and more than 93% quarter-over-quarter compared to its third quarter FY20 ("3Q20") sales.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 28, 2021

Class Period: September 11, 2020 - May 5, 2021

Allegations against PTON include that: (1) in addition to the tragic death of a child, Peloton's Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (2) safety was not a priority to Peloton as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+, yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (3) as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") declared that the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety and urgently recommended that consumers with small children cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Peloton's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 2, 2021

Class Period: November 16, 2020 - March 22, 2021

Allegations against FREQ include that: the Company's Phase 2a trial results failed to live up to the Company's expectations as the results revealed no discernable difference between FX-322 and the placebo. In spite of the disappointing results, the Company continued to conduct the Phase 2a study while releasing positive statements in earnings calls, press releases, SEC filings, and pharmaceutical presentations about FX-322's potential. These statements materially misled the market and artificially inflated the value of Frequency's common stock.

