SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PT FLDM RCL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2020

This lawsuit is on behalf of shareholders who purchased PT securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2018 initial public offering.

Allegations against PT include that: (1) the Company erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fee on a net basis, rather than a gross basis; (2) there were material weaknesses in Pintec's internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2018 had been misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

Class Period: February 7, 2019 - November 5, 2019

Allegations against FLDM include that: (1) Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles; (2) as a result, Fluidigm's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2020

Class Period: February 4, 2020 - March 17, 2020

Allegations against RCL include that: (1) Royal Caribbean misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively insignificant; (2) the Company falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were strong with no signs of a slowdown; (3) the Company was experiencing material declines in bookings globally due to customer concerns over COVID-19; and (5) the Company's ships were following grossly inadequate protocols that would foster the spread of COVID-19 and pose a substantial risk to passengers and crews.

