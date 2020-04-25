SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. - RTIX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2020 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. ("RTI" or the "Company") (RTIX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether RTI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 16, 2020, RTI disclosed that its Audit Committee was investigating "the Company's revenue recognition practices regarding the timing of revenue with respect to certain contractual arrangements, primarily with OEM customers, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements." RTI advised investors that the investigation was "precipitated by an ongoing SEC investigation related to the periods 2014 through 2016." On this news, RTI's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 17, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

