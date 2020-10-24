SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in YayYo, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – YAYO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against YayYo, Inc. ("YayYo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:YAYO) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 20-cv-08591, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired YayYo common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with YayYo's November 13, 2019, initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased YayYo common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with YayYo's November 13, 2019, IPO, you have until November 9, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendant Ram El-Batrawi ("El-Batrawi") continued to exercise supervision, authority, and control over YayYo and was intimately involved, on a day-to-day basis, with the business, operations, and finances of the company, including assisting the Underwriter Defendants in marketing YayYo's IPO; (2) defendant El-Batrawi never sold the 12,525,000 "Private Shares" and continued to own a controlling interest in YayYo despite the NASDAQ's insistence that he retain less than a 10% equity ownership interest in connection with the listing agreement; (3) defendants promised certain creditors of YayYo that in exchange to their agreeing to purchase shares in the IPO - in order to permit the Underwriter defendants to close the IPO - YayYo would repurchase those shares after the IPO; (4) defendants intended to repurchase shares purchased by creditors of YayYo in the IPO using IPO proceeds: (5) YayYo owned its former President, CEO, and Director a half of million dollars at the time of the IPO; (6) YayYo owed SRAX, Inc. (formerly Social Reality, Inc.) $426,286 in unpaid social media costs, most of which was more than a year overdue as payment had been delayed while YayYo attempted to complete its IPO; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On January 13, 2020, YayYo filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a Form 8-K announcing that "[o]n January 10, 2020, YayYo Inc. [] entered into an Executive Employment Agreement [] with the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Rosen ("Rosen"), pursuant to which Mr. Rosen will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer for one year or until terminated in accordance with the Agreement."

On January 24, 2020, YayYo filed an action for declaratory judgment and permanent injunction against Defendant El-Batrawi in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, Case No. 20STCP00309, alleging in pertinent part: Despite leaving the Company following concerns from NASDAQ regarding his involvement in the day-to-day operations of YayYo in September 2019, Defendant [El-Batrawi] has engaged in a continuous course of actions misrepresenting himself as affiliated with, speaking on behalf of, and authorized or empowered by YayYo. In so doing, Defendant [El-Batrawi] has purported to bind the Company to contracts, direct its employees, change its website, and event to attempted to sell the Company to its competitors.

