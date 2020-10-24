SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Evolus, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – EOLS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Evolus, Inc. ("Evolus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EOLS) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Evolus stock between February 1, 2019 and July 6, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violation of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Evolus securities during the class period, you have until December 15, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

Evolus is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Newport Beach, California. The Company operates as a medical aesthetics company, and develops, produces, and markets clinical neurotoxins for the treatment of aesthetic concerns. Evolus' sole product is Jeuveau™, which is a purified botulinum toxin indicated for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines in adults. As such, Evolus directly competes with Botox®, which is manufactured by Allergan plc and Allergan Inc. ("Allergan") and distributed by Medytox Inc. ("Medytox"). Botox® has been the gold standard of the industry since its FDA approval more than two decades ago.

Beginning in February 2019, Evolus embarked on a public campaign to hype the market right before the commercial launch of its sole leading product Jeuveau™. To secure an aggressive growth and a rapid influx of revenue, Evolus and the Individual Defendants disseminated dozens of public statements in which they promoted Jeuveau™ as a proprietary formulation of the botulinum toxic type A complex, purportedly developed by Korean bioengineering company Daewoong through years of clinical research and millions of dollars worth of investment in research and development. Among other things, Evolus promised investors that it would attain the number two U.S. market position within 24 months of launch.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the real source of botulinum toxin bacterial strain as well as the manufacturing processes used to develop Jeuveau™ originated with and were misappropriated from Medytox; (ii) sufficient evidentiary support existed for the allegations that Evolus misappropriated certain trade secrets relating to the botulin toxin strain and the manufacturing processes for the development of Jeuveau™; (iii) as a result, Evolus faced a real threat of regulatory and/or court action, prohibiting the import, marketing, and sale of Jeuveau™; which in turn (iv) seriously threatened Evolus' ability to commercialize Jeuveau™ in the United States and generate revenue; and (v) any revenues generated from the sale of Jeuveau™ were based on Evolus' unlawful activities, including the misappropriation of trade secrets and secret manufacturing processes belonging to Allergan and Medytox.

The investing public learned the real truth about Jeuveau™ on July 6, 2020, when the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") issued its Initial Final Determination in a case brought by Allergan and Medytox against Evolus, alleging that Evolus stole certain trade secrets to develop Jeuveau™. Coming as a great surprise to the unsuspecting investors, the ITC Judge found that Evolus misappropriated the botulinum toxin strain as well as the manufacturing processes that led to its development and manufacture. To make things even more catastrophic, the ITC Judge recommended a ten-year long ban on Evolus' ability to import Jeuveau™ into the United States and a ten-year long cease and desist order preventing Evolus from selling Jeuveau™ in the United States.

