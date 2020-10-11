SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ultra Petroleum Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – UPLCQ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2020 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against certain officers of Ultra Petroleum Corporation ("Ultra Petroleum" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ). The class action, filed in United States District Court for the District of Colorado, and docketed under 20-cv-02820, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Ultra securities between April 13, 2017, and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") against certain of the Company's current and former senior executives.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Ultra Petroleum securities during the class period, you have until November 9, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Non-party Ultra is a petrochemical company focused on developing its natural gas reserves located in southwest Wyoming.

Ultra is an oil and gas development company with primary assets in the Pinedale and Jonah fields of the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming. Over 80% of the Company's revenues have historically been derived from the development and sale of natural gas. On May 14, 2020, Ultra filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in four years and, as a result, is not named as a defendant in this action.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants, inter alia: (i) materially overstated the value of Ultra's oil and gas reserves; (ii) materially misrepresented the Company's ability to ramp up production and its financial flexibility; (iii) failed to disclose the Company's extreme sensitivity to even a modest decline in natural gas prices; and (iv) concealed significant setbacks in the Company's vaunted horizontal well drilling program.

On July 31, 2019, Ultra issued a press release announcing that NASDAQ had commenced proceedings to delist Ultra's stock "as a result of the Company not regaining compliance with the $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement for continued inclusion on Nasdaq."

On August 9, 2019, Ultra issued a press release announcing its second-quarter 2019 ("2Q19") financial and operational results. The Company disclosed that total revenues for the quarter had decreased by 18% to $155.4 million as compared to $190.1 million during 2Q18. The release stated that the Company's once-vaunted horizontal well program had been effectively halted. It also lowered 2019 projected capital investments to a range of $260 million to $290 million and annual production to a range of 238 to 244 Bcfe.

On this news, the price of Ultra stock declined 31% to just $0.09 per share on an unusually high volume of nearly 14 million shares traded.

On August 22, 2019, NASDAQ formally delisted Ultra stock.

On September 16, 2019, Ultra issued a press release announcing that the Company had amended its credit facility and suspended all drilling in its Pinedale field to "preserve its highest value inventory for future development locations to be developed under more favorable commodity pricing conditions." The release further announced that "[i]n connection with the approval of the amendment to the Credit Facility, the fall borrowing base redetermination has been established at $1.175 billion, including $200 million of the commitment allocated to the Credit Facility."

On November 7, 2019, Ultra issued its third-quarter 2019 ("3Q19") financial results in a press release, revealing that total revenues for the quarter had decreased to $144.2 million as compared to $203.8 million in 3Q18. The release also stated that Ultra had produced just 60.2 Bcfe during the quarter, a 4% decrease from 2Q19.

On February 18, 2020, Ultra filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC, announcing a number of negative changes to Ultra's credit facilities.

