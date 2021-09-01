SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (“Deutsche Bank” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Deutsche Bank and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 25, 2021, post-market, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “U.S. Authorities Probing Deutsche Bank’s DWS Over Sustainability Claims”. Citing “people familiar with the matter,” the article reported that “U.S. authorities are investigating Deutsche Bank AG’s asset-management arm, DWS Group, after the firm’s former head of sustainability said it overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets” and that “[t]he probes, by the Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors, are in early stages[.]”

On this news, Deutsche Bank’s share price fell $0.40, or 3.15%, to close at $12.28 per share on August 26, 2021.

