SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Baidu, Inc. - BIDU

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BIDU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Baidu and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 13, 2020, Baidu's iQIYI unit issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Among other results, iQIYI disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement "is seeking the production of certain financial and operating records dating from January 1, 2018, as well as documents related to certain acquisitions and investments that were identified in a report issued by short-seller firm Wolfpack Research in April 2020."

On this news, Baidu's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $7.83 per ADR, or 6.29%, to close at $116.74 per ADR on August 14, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

