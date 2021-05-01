SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ebang International Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – EBON

Pomerantz LLP
·4 min read

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ebang International Holdings Inc. (“Ebang” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EBON) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-09859, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Ebang securities between June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Ebang securities during the Class Period, you have until June 7, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Ebang purports to be a leading application-specific integrated circuit (“ASIC”) chip design company and a leading manufacturer of Bitcoin mining machines.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the proceeds from Ebang’s public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company’s operations; (2) that Ebang’s sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) that Ebang’s attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) that Ebang’s purported cryptocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On April 6, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Ebang is directing proceeds from its IPO last year into a “series of opaque deals with insiders and questionable counterparties.” According to the report, Ebang raised $21 million in November 2020, claiming the proceeds would go “primarily for development,” and that instead the funds were directed to repay related-party loans to a relative of the Ebang’s Chief Executive Officer, Dong Hu. The report also noted that Ebang’s earlier efforts to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had failed due to widespread media coverage of a sales inflation scheme with Yindou, a Chinese peer-to-peer online lending platform that defrauded 20,000 retail investors in 2018, with $655 million “vanish[ing] into thin air.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.82, or approximately 13%, to close at $5.53 per share on April 6, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On April 6, 2021, after the market closed, Ebang issued a statement stating that, though it believed the report “contain[ed] many errors, unsupported speculations and inaccurate interpretations of events,” the “Board, together with its Audit Committee, intends to further review and examine the allegations and misinformation therein and will take whatever necessary and appropriate actions may be required to protect the interest of its shareholders.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.12, or 2.17%, to close at $5.41 per share on April 7, 2021. The stock price continued to decline over the next trading session by $0.38, or 7%, to close at $5.03 per share on April 8, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


