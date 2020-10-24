SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACM Research, Inc. - ACMR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ACM Research, Inc. ("ACM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ACMR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ACM and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 8, 2020, analyst J Capital Research ("J Capital") published a report concerning ACM, in which J Capital concluded that ACM "is a fraud, over-reporting both revenue and profit." The report cited, among other things, J Capital's visits to "sites in China, Korea, and California" and "more than 40 interviews." J Capital asserted that "[w]hat real profit the company has is apparently being siphoned off to related parties." The J Capital report concluded that ACM's revenue was overstated by 15-20% and claimed to have "evidence that undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company."

On this news, ACM's stock price $1.09 per share, or 1.52%, to close at $70.79 per share on October 8, 2020.

