SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GoHealth, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GOCO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against certain officers of GoHealth, Inc. ("GoHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GOCO). The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, and docketed under 20-cv-05701, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired GoHealth Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth's July 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"), seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") against GoHealth, certain of GoHealth's officers and directors, and the private equity sponsor of the IPO and its affiliates.

If you are a shareholder who purchased GoHealth securities during the class period, you have until November 20, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

GoHealth provides an end-to-end health insurance marketplace that purportedly specializes in matching consumers with Medicare Advantage plans. Based in Chicago, Illinois, GoHealth is organized as a holding company, with GoHealth Holdings, LLC ("GHH") as the Company's principal asset, which houses the Company's operations. GHH was formerly known as Blizzard Parent, LLC ("Blizzard"), until it was acquired by the private equity firm Centerbridge (defined below) in September 2019 for $1.1 billion in equity and cash (the "Acquisition"). In connection with the Acquisition, Centerbridge also agreed to pay the Company's selling shareholders up to $275 million worth of additional contingent consideration, to be paid in the form of common and senior preferred earnout units, if the Company achieved certain earnings targets in late 2019 and 2020.

Immediately following the Acquisition, GoHealth reported tremendous growth. From September 13, 2019, through December 31, 2019, GoHealth purportedly generated $308 million in net revenues, compared to just $231 million during the period from January 1, 2019, through September 12, 2019. Thus, GoHealth stated that it had generated substantially more revenues in the three-and-a-half months following the Acquisition than in the eight-and-a-half months preceding the Acquisition. Indeed, GoHealth claimed to have generated more revenues in the three-and-a-half months following the Acquisition than it did during the Company's entire 2018 fiscal year.

GoHealth also represented that its business model was highly profitable, offering the best lifetime value of commissions ("LTV") per consumer acquisition cost ("CAC") of any of its peers. LTV refers to the commission revenues that GoHealth expected to receive from insurance carriers in connection with an approved submission for an insurance policy by a new consumer over time, factoring in a variety of variables such as contracted commission rates, carrier mix, policy persistency, and the number of expected submissions. CAC refers to the cost to GoHealth of acquiring its consumers. Thus, LTV/CAC is a type of profitability metric that generally refers to how much of a return GoHealth expected on its consumer acquisition investments. GoHealth represented that its LTV/CAC ratio for its Medicare Internal segment (the Company's largest and most profitable segment) was 3.9x and 2.7x for 2019 and its first-quarter 2020, respectively, significantly higher than the 1.7x LTV/CAC ratio the Company stated it had achieved during the first quarter of 2019 and, by some estimates, roughly double GoHealth's peers.

Although GoHealth generated net losses in 2019, the Company claimed that this was because it was in growth mode and seeking to expand its presence as a dominant force in the Medicare insurance marketplace. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA")-a metric tailored by management ostensibly to show the Company's core profitability by excluding certain costs-increased considerably in the lead-up to the IPO. GoHealth claimed that its adjusted EBITDA had grown by 388% year over year to $170 million during its pro forma 2019 and by 394% year over year to $35 million during the first quarter of 2020. As a result of its apparently exceptional earnings growth, GoHealth incurred $75 million in contingent consideration liability from the close of the Acquisition through the end of the first quarter of 2020 to be paid out to the Company's prior owners.

