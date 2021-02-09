SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BTBT

·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCECSSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bit Digital, Inc. ("Bit Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BTBT) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-00721, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Bit Digital securities between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased Bit Digital securities during the Class Period, you have until March 22, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Bit Digital is a holding company that purports to engage in the bitcoin mining business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Bit Digital overstated the extent of its bitcoin mining operation; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 11, 2021, J Capital Research issued a research report alleging, among other things, that Bit Digital operates "a fake crypto currency business" "designed to steal funds from investors." Though the Company claims "it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China," J Capital alleged that "is simply not possible" and stated that "[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there."

On this news, Bit Digital's ordinary share price fell $6.27 per share, or 25%, to close at $18.76 per share on January 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/628538/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Reminds-Shareholders-with-Losses-on-their-Investment-in-Bit-Digital-Inc-of-Class-Action-Lawsuit-and-Upcoming-Deadline-BTBT

Latest Stories

  • Wayne Simmonds loss shouldn't erase veteran influence guiding Maple Leafs

    The Maple Leafs don't seem ready to forget the teachings from two veteran leaders.

  • Tom Brady revels in Bucs pounding of Patrick Mahomes

    Brady didn't spare Mahomes when celebrating the dominant effort of the Buccaneers Super Bowl defense.

  • 11 memorable Raptors regular season games since the 2013-14 season

    Fred VanVleet's 54-point performance against the Magic provides us with a chance to go through memory lane, so here are 11 memorable Toronto Raptors games since 2013-14.

  • White House will invite Buccaneers, Lakers for visit when 'COVID-safe'

    The recent champions will get their White House invite, showing a change in the tradition from years past.

  • Fantasy Hockey: The players you need to add to improve in every category

    The "set it and forget it" adage doesn't apply anymore and here are a number of players that can help you improve in each category of fantasy hockey.

  • How many teams wish they'd waited to hire Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich now?

    When a team wants a coach, it will have an agreement in place, even if that coach's team is on a run to the Super Bowl. That didn't happen with the Bucs' coordinators, and on Sunday they showed teams what they missed.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu wins opening match at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — When faced with adversity in her first competitive match in 15 months, Bianca Andreescu recalled how she persevered in some of her big victories in her breakout 2019 season. It helped the Canadian overcome a stiff challenge in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 first-round win over Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu on Monday at the Australian Open. Serving at 3-3 in the deciding set and down love-40, Andreescu reeled off five straight points for the hold and took control of the match from there. "I have a little bit of a feel of how it is to be in that situation," she said. "But I was super-relieved to get that game because I'm sure things would have been different afterwards (otherwise)." Andreescu said it reminded her of a similar three-set win over Angelique Kerber in the 2019 Indian Wells final. "I was just thinking about that and how calm I was during that match," she said. "So I was telling myself, 'Stay calm. Stay cool and just put your first serve in — because I think my first serve today was very effective — which I did." A service break followed and Andreescu served out for the win, completing the victory with an overhead smash. It was part of an impressive 5-0 Day 1 performance by Canadian players at Melbourne Park. Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Vancouver's Rebecca Marino posted straight-set victories in the morning draw. Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., earned wins later in the day. Shapovalov, the No. 11 seed, was pushed the distance by Italy's Jannik Sinner, needing all five sets to complete a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win over the 19-year-old Italian in nearly four hours. Sinner, ranked 32nd, won an Australian Open tune-up event on Sunday. "It's not a name you want to see in your draw in the first round," Shapovalov said. "But on the other side, for me, it was fun leading up to the match. When I saw it, I was like 'OK, this is exciting.' He's in great form. I feel like I had two great matches the week before so I feel like I'm in form. I was excited for it and it lived up to the expectations. It was a long five-set match, which is literally what I expected." The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime cruised to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over German lucky loser Cedrik-Marcel Stebe. Raonic, the No. 14 seed, dispatched Argentina's Federico Coria 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 while Marino beat Australian wild-card entry Kimberly Birrell 6-0, 7-6 (9). It was Marino's first Grand Slam appearance since 2013 and her first win at a major since 2011. She qualified for the event by winning three matches earlier this month. "I hadn't even thought about it being 10 years (since a Grand Slam win)," Marino said. "I'm obviously so, so pleased to come off with that win. To make it through qualifying and everything, really proud of myself and my fighting spirit. I don't know what to say, I'm a little flabbergasted." Marino will face No. 19 seed Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the second round. Shapovalov next meets Australian Bernard Tomic, Raonic gets France's Corentin Moutet and Auger-Aliassime squares off with Australia's James Duckworth. Seeded eighth in Melbourne, Andreescu appeared to get a favourable opening matchup in drawing the 138th-ranked Buzarnescu. But the veteran left-hander gave Andreescu all she could handle. Andreescu looked like she hadn't missed a beat in a tidy opening set. Her aggressiveness paid off early but Buzarnescu raised her game in the second set, going for more winners and forcing Andreescu into a more defensive posture. However, Andreescu was poised in the decider and ramped up her play when needed. Unforced errors were rather high for both players — Andreescu had 34 compared to 29 for her opponent — but the Canadian had a 27-11 edge in winners. "I don't want to be too hard on myself," Andreescu said. "It's my first match back. I'm just super-relieved that I was able to win today." Andreescu tore her left meniscus at the WTA Tour finals in October 2019. The injury hampered her in early 2020 and she declined to return when the WTA Tour resumed play after taking a break due to the pandemic. Andreescu appeared quite comfortable on court in her return and seemed to be moving well. She mixed her shots up nicely to keep Buzarnescu off balance. Andreescu, from Misissauga, Ont., will meet Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei in the second round. Ranked outside the top 150 prior to 2019, Andreescu won three tournaments that year and became one of the biggest stars in the sport. A win over Serena Williams at the U.S. Open made Andreescu Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion. After a two-week hard quarantine upon arrival in Melbourne, Andreescu pulled out of a warmup tournament last week on the eve of the competition. She decided instead to maximize her practice and training time for the first Grand Slam of the 2021 season. Her coach, Sylvain Bruneau, watched Monday's match from a front-row seat at a mostly empty John Cain Arena. Bruneau tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia last month but said he's feeling fine now. Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil, the other two Canadians in the singles draws, were scheduled to play Tuesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • 'Racism is taught': Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert call out Utah school allowing Black History Month opt-outs

    The school has since reversed course but is still receiving blowback.

  • ‘Missing out on millions’: Law punts Super Bowl gambling action into foreign hands

    Betting on single sports games is illegal in Canada. Experts say the law is costing provinces millions.

  • WNBA free agency tracker: Storm sign 15-year veteran Candice Dupree

    Keep up with the rumors, signings and trades.

  • Super Bowl ads: Grading the best, worst commercials at the Big Game

    We're grading every one of the Super Bowl commercials as they happen, from the best of the best to the ones you're sorry you watched. Join us!

  • What should Kyle Lowry's statue look like?

    Kyle Lowry recently passed the 10,000 point mark in a Raptors uniform and deserves to be honoured with a statue outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The question is, which one of Kyle's iconic poses should be immortalized?

  • Ontario permits indoor dining for NHL teams while province under stay-at-home order

    The Ontario government announced Monday that teams competing in the NHL's all-Canadian North Division will be permitted to dine inside certain Ontario restaurants despite ongoing stay-at-home orders within the province. When asked why it is considered safe for NHL personnel to dine indoors but not the public, Premier Doug Ford yielded to the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, who pointed to the league's strict COVID-19 testing policy. "The rules of the NHL are very much strict with their protocols, with their frequent testing, their isolation of their players to the extent, and especially very tight transport within Canada," Williams said. "They do not leave the country, so they're staying in this country the whole time. There are some players, of course, this is not their home, and [they] require some place to have some eating and food facilities. "The NHL has procured that in a tight level of restriction and control. So that's all part of their bubble, if you may use that term, which they have strictly laid out in their protocol. And so far, as far as I'm concerned, they've been adhering to it." Canadian-based NHL players say they have had an easier time avoiding COVID-19 due to tighter rules and restrictions compared with those in the United States. There are currently no Canadian-based players on the league's protocol list, but that has largely been the result of limiting potential exposure and following strict routines. WATCH | Ontario announces it will allow indoor restaurant dining for NHL players: Prior to the Ontario government's decision, travelling players and coaches in Canada were only permitted at the hotel, arena or airport during the division-only season. The league will submit a plan for approval to the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health that will specify a full list of Ontario businesses and places that will be used by the NHL. Along with certain restaurants, the list will include selected bars and facilities for recreational fitness. Every business or establishment listed in the NHL's plan must comply with certain conditions, including not allowing spectators. Hotels must also ensure that their facilities are open only for the use of NHL personnel.

  • A pair of special Barack Obama presidential Nike Hyperdunks are up for sale

    A custom pair of Nike Hyperdunks made for Barack Obama in 2010 are going up for sale this week.

  • The Chiefs' inflexible game plan cost them the Super Bowl. Here's how they can prevent it from happening again

    Despite an offensive line teeming with backups, Kansas City asked Patrick Mahomes and Co. to operate as normal. That was a recipe for disaster against Tampa Bay.

  • Lions' Jeff Okudah joins GoFundMe campaign raising more than $350K for young girl injured in Britt Reid crash

    The Lions rookie was among the top donors to a campaign for Ariel, a five-year-old girl who remains in critical condition with brain injuries.

  • Where do the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Bucs go from here?

    The Forecast team looks wraps up the 2020 NFL season and its champion, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers, after vague announcement, is engaged to Shailene Woodley

    Aaron Rodgers shocked the sports world on Saturday by announcing he was engaged during his MVP speech, but didn't say who his fiancée is.

  • Women's world curling championship cancelled for a second straight year

    The 2021 world women's curling championship in Schaffhausen, Switzerland was cancelled Monday, creating some uncertainty for the qualification path ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The World Curling Federation said that Swiss health authorities did not provide permission for the March 19-28 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns around the spread of new variants. "It was a surprise because we'd been doing so much work," said WCF media head Christopher Hamilton. "We've put a lot of protocols in place with Swiss Curling and with the local organizers. It was with the health authority to confirm. We gave them our plan. "Obviously with the variants ... they believe the strain that an international event would put on their local health authority with all the testing and just the increased risk that these things bring, they just weren't really prepared to do that." The 2020 world women's curling championship in Prince George, B.C., was also cancelled last March. Kerri Einarson from Manitoba would have represented Canada after winning the national championship last year. Einarson's foursome and 17 other women's teams will compete in the upcoming Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary knowing a world championship two weeks later is no longer part of the winner's purse. "I just hope there will be something for the women's championship at some point," Einarson said. "I wasn't surprised. I didn't get my hopes up too much about playing in the worlds right after, just with everything happening. It's just all so crazy right now. "We still want to defend that title and wear that Maple Leaf on our back with pride." Hamilton said alternate options for the event were being considered, including the possibility of perhaps adding the women's championship to the list of bonspiels in the Calgary bubble which includes the men's national and world championships. The WCF is also contemplating the creation of a replacement Olympic qualification event, likely in the fall, with teams that would have played at the world championship. The top six finishers at the worlds were set to secure Olympic berths for their respective countries. A last-chance qualifier is planned for December to fill out the 10-country field for Beijing next February. Six competitions, including the April 2-11 world men's curling championship, will be held using a secure bubble setup at Calgary's Markin MacPhail Centre. It's unclear whether there is potential flexibility to adjust the back end of the bubble calendar to accommodate another nine-day world championship. Hamilton said the Calgary option has been a talking point among WCF stakeholders. "Most certainly it's one of the topics that's being discussed," Hamilton told The Canadian Press from Edinburgh, Scotland. "The only problem however is logistically with the timing of the event, international travel and the mixed doubles. "There are a lot of complications purely just with how packed that bubble is at the moment. So it's highly unlikely (but) it's certainly a topic that those involved are discussing." A Curling Canada spokesperson said the national federation has not been asked about such a possibility. The Grand Slam of Curling is planning two events in the bubble after the men's worlds. The tentative schedule is April 14-20 for the Champions Cup and April 20-25 for the Players' Championship. "We do not anticipate that these dates will be impacted should the women's worlds move into the Calgary bubble," Sportsnet communications director Sarah Grossman said in an email. "Overall, as player and staff safety is our top priority, we continue to monitor and assess the ongoing COVID situation, and are prepared to adjust if needed." The world mixed doubles championship -- also an Olympic qualifier -- is set for April 24 to May 1. Hamilton said the WCF has a host city in mind for that event but it has yet to be formally announced. An alternative women's world/Olympic qualifier event in the fall could create a rather compact fall schedule for the Canadian champs. An October date would probably be a good bet for the qualifier and the Olympic Trials are set for Nov. 20-28 in Saskatoon. Also Monday, Curling Canada issued a statement saying its Calgary bubble events remain on track. The Feb. 19-28 Hearts will kick things off, followed March 5-14 by the Tim Hortons Brier and the Canadian mixed doubles championship March 18-25. Chief executive officer Katherine Henderson said the federation has been in regular contact with provincial and federal health officials. "Our testing and enforcement protocols are backed by medical professionals, so we have every confidence that fans will be able see our sport’s best players perform in Calgary in an environment that is safe for athletes, officials and especially the host city of Calgary,” she said. “We respect the decision of the World Curling Federation and we will await further direction with respect to the cancellation of the event in Switzerland.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021. - With files from Donna Spencer in Calgary. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • Atlético concedes late, misses chance to increase its lead

    MADRID — Another outstanding night by Luis Suárez wasn’t enough to keep Atlético Madrid from missing a chance to increase its lead in the Spanish league. An Atlético team depleted by the coronavirus conceded late in drawing with Celta Vigo 2-2 at home despite another Suárez double on Monday. Facundo Ferreyra scored an 89th-minute equalizer for the visitors, who took an early lead before Suárez added to his scoring streak with a goal in each half. His league-leading tally was up to 16. The Uruguay striker, who arrived after being let go by Barcelona at the end of last season, has found the net seven times in his last four games. The draw moved Atlético eight points clear of Barcelona and Real Madrid with a game in hand. The lead would have stayed at 10 points had it held on to the victory. “We know that we have to win these games at home, and today we allowed them to equalize almost in the last play of the match,” Atlético captain Koke Resurrección said. Atletico was missing several key players because of positive COVID-19 tests, including João Félix and Yannick Carrasco. Two new positive results were announced hours before the game at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, for Héctor Herrera and Thomas Lemar. Moussa Dembélé and Mario Hermoso also were out because of the virus. Celta, winless in seven straight matches in all competitions, stayed in 10th place. It opened the scoring with a header by Santi Mina in the 13th. The 34-year-old Suárez, who also missed a few matches after testing positive for the coronavirus, got his goals off his first two shots on target at Metropolitano. “We have been conceding too many goals early in the matches,” Koke said. “We have to improve in that area if we want to keep fighting for the title.” Atlético recently also had to come from behind against Eibar and Valencia. Simeone’s team has won every league match since losing at Real Madrid 2-0 in December, though it was eliminated by third-division club Cornellà in the second round of the Copa del Rey. Atlético's next game is at eighth-placed Granada on Saturday. Celta hosts Elche on Friday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press