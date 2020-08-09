SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - CODX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2020 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Diagnostics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CODX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the District of Utah, Central Division, and indexed under 20-cv-00481, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Co-Diagnostics securities between February 25, 2020, and May 15, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Co-Diagnostics securities during the class period, you have until August 17, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made continual, knowing and willful misstatements about their main product, a COVID-19 diagnostic test, to pump of the price of Co-Diagnostics' stock while the officers and directors exercised low priced options and dumped their stock into the market. Their fraudulent misstatements, and disregard for the basic scientific principles that make the falsity of their statements clear in retrospect, cost investors to lose millions of dollars.

In the late morning and early afternoon of May 14, 2020, third parties revealed startling information about Co-Diagnostics' allegedly 100% accurate test.

The Salt Lake Tribune ("Tribune") reported that TestUtah.com, which used tests developed by Co-Diagnostics, "declined to join other major Utah labs in a joint experiment to confirm one another's quality." Moreover, the Tribune revealed that TestUtah's tests (by Co-Diagnostics) "have a higher ‘limit of detection' - that is, they require more of the virus to trigger a positive result - than most other coronavirus tests approved for sale in the U.S., according to an analysis by the life sciences publication BioCentury." This meant that Co-Diagnostics' tests were likely to have a much higher false-negative reporting rate, meaning that potentially thousands of infected people were inaccurately told that they did not have the disease, an observation that was consistent with earlier concerns about TestUtah's lower rate of positive test results.

The Tribune article also expressed concern relating to TestNebraska.com and TestIowa.com testing services that also used Co-Diagnostics' tests.

Also on May 14, 2020, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a public statement, stating, "I'm pleased to announce that the State Hygienic Lab completed the Test Iowa validation process yesterday, achieving high ratings of 95 percent accuracy for determining positives and 99.7 percent accuracy for determining negatives." These results did not comport with statements previously made by Co-Diagnostics on May 1, 2020.

In fact, Defendant Brent Satterfield ("Satterfield"), Ph. D., Co-Diagnostics' Chief Science Officer, himself has recently confessed that the lower positive rates for Co-Diagnostics' tests "has certainly got all of us scratching our heads a bit," and that the tests will correctly identify 95% of true positive results-a massive discrepancy from Co-Diagnostics' representations of 100% accuracy given that the tests are intended to be administered among hundreds of thousands or even millions of people.

Story continues