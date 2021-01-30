SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NAK DECN BTBT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2021
Class Period: December 21, 2017 - November 25, 2020
Allegations against NAK include that: (1) the Company's Pebble Project was contrary to Clean Water Act guidelines and to the public interest; (2) the Company planned that the Pebble Project would be larger in duration and scope than conveyed to the public; (3) as a result, the Company's permit applications for the Pebble Project would be denied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK:DECN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2021
Class Period: March 3, 2020 - December 17, 2020
Allegations against DECN include that: (i) Decision Diagnostics had not developed any viable COVID-19 test, much less a test that could detect COVID-19 in less than one minute; (ii) the Company could not meet the FDA's EUA testing requirements for its purported COVID-19 test; (iii) accordingly, Defendants had misrepresented the timeline within which it could realistically bring its COVID-19 test to market; (iv) all the foregoing subjected Defendants to an increased risk of regulatory oversight and enforcement; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
Class Period: December 21, 2020 - January 8, 2021
Allegations against BTBT include that: (1) that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
