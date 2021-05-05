SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MPLN SOS ROOT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Multiplan Corporation F/K/A Churchill Capital Corp. Iii (NYSE:MPLN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/multiplan-corporation-f-k-a-churchill-capital-corp-iii-loss-submission-form?prid=15499&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021

Class Period: July 12, 2020 - November 10, 2020

Allegations against MPLN include that: (a) MultiPlan was losing tens of millions of dollars in sales and revenues to Naviguard, a competitor created by one of MultiPlan's largest customers, UnitedHealthcare, which threatened up to 35% of the Company's sales and 80% of its levered cash flows by 2022; (b) sales and revenue declines in the quarters leading up to the Merger were not due to "idiosyncratic" customer behaviors as represented, but rather due to a fundamental deterioration in demand for MultiPlan's services and increased competition, as payors developed competing services and sought alternatives to eliminating excessive healthcare costs; (c) MultiPlan was facing significant pricing pressures for its services and had been forced to materially reduce its take rate in the lead up to the Merger by insurers, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the price and quality of MultiPlan's services and balanced billing practices, causing the Company's to cut its take rate by up to half in some cases; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, MultiPlan was set to continue to suffer from revenues and earnings declines, increased competition and deteriorating pricing dynamics following the Merger; (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, MultiPlan was forced to seek continued revenue growth and to improve its competitive positioning through pricey acquisitions, including through the purchase of HST for $140 million at a premium price from a former MultiPlan executive only one month after the Merger; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, Churchill III investors had grossly overpaid for the acquisition of MultiPlan in the Merger, and MultiPlan's business was worth far less than represented to investors.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sos-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=15499&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021

Class Period: July 22, 2020 - February 25, 2021

Allegations against SOS include that: (i) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (ii) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company; (iii) the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Root, Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/root-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15499&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2021

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Root Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020.

Allegations against ROOT include that: (i) Root would foreseeably fail to generate positive cash flow for at least several years following the IPO; (ii) accordingly, the Company would foreseeably require significant cash infusions to meet its cash flow needs; (iii) notwithstanding the Defendants' touting of Root's purportedly unique, data-driven advantages, several of the Company's established industry peers in fact possessed significant competitive advantages over Root with respect to, inter alia, telematics data and data engagement; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

