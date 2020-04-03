SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Following Transaction

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW ) relating to its combination with Aon plc. Under the terms of the agreement, Willis Towers shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.08 newly issued Class A ordinary Aon share for each ordinary share of Willis Towers common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/willis-towers-watson-plc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI ) related to its combination to WillScot Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Mobile Mini stockholders will receive 2.4050 shares of WillScot common stock for each share of Mobile Mini common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/mobile-mini-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) relating to its sale to Rayonier Inc. Under the terms of the sale, Pope shareholders will have the right to elect one of the following considerations: (i) 3.929 shares of Rayonier common stock, (ii) 3.929 units of Opco (subsidiary of Rayonier), or (iii) $125.00 in cash for each Pope unit owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/pope-resources. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2019 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

