SHAREHOLDER ALERT: May Deadline Approaching for Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Class Action

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / Sokolove Law announces an investigation into a securities class action lawsuit filed Funko, Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) on behalf shareholders. FNKO investors who lost $25,000 or more between October 31, 2019 to March 5, 2020 who are interested in learning more about the class action lawsuit should call 800-860-8920 to explore their legal rights. The April deadline is approaching, time is extremely limited- shareholders are encouraged to call without delay.

For more information visit: FNKOFraud.com

Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company that creatures miniature figures, plush toys, collectables, apparel, housewares and accessories regarding movies, TV shows, video games, sports teams and musicians. The complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made misleading statements about Funko's business operations and prospects. It is also alleged that Funko failed to disclose to investors that company sales were lower than expected and that, as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a write-down for slower-moving inventory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you are a FNKO investor lost at least $25,000 between October 31, 2019 to March 5, 2020, call our experienced case managers now at 800-860-8920 to discuss your legal rights in this securities fraud class action lawsuit.

The class has not been certified yet. You are not represented by an attorney until certification occurs. If you do not take action you can remain an absent class member. There is no required minimum number of shares to be a class member.

About Sokolove Law

Sokolove Law provides quality legal services that help people obtain access to the civil justice system. For more than 40 years, Sokolove Law has worked to educate people about their legal rights and helped thousands of injured parties obtain the compensation they deserved from their legal claims. Sokolove Law is a national law firm with offices and a licensed attorney in nearly every state. The firm operates as a limited liability company in all states except Virginia, California, Michigan and Tennessee, where it operates as a limited liability partnership. For more information on Sokolove Law, please visit www.sokolovelawfirm.com

Story continues

THIS IS AN ADVERTISEMENT Sokolove Law, LLC, 1330 Boylston St, Suite 400, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. Ricky LeBlanc admitted in MA only. While this firm maintains joint responsibility, most cases of this type are referred to other attorneys for principal responsibility. This is general information only and should not be taken or relied on as legal, medical, or other advice. No attorney-client or other professional relationship is created by providing or using this information. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. ©2020 Sokolove Law, LLC

SOURCE: Sokolove Law, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583840/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-May-Deadline-Approaching-for-Funko-Inc-FNKO-Class-Action



