SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LX GOCO LOOP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Lexinfintech Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 9, 2020

This lawsuit is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Lexin American depositary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 21, 2017; or (b) Lexin securities between December 21, 2017 and August 24, 2020.

Allegations against LX include that: (1) LexinFintech reported artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments; (2) the Company's business model exposes shareholders to enormous losses by prioritizing Chinese lenders for off-balance sheet loans; (3) the Company exaggerated its user base; (4) the Company was facilitating direct peer to peer lending contrary to Chinese law; (5) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (6) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

The GoHealth lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of GoHealth Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth's July 2020 initial public offering.

Allegations against GOCO include that: (i) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (ii) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (iii) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company's concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth's efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (iv) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (v) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the initial public offering.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 14, 2020

Class Period: September 24, 2018 - October 12, 2020

Allegations against LOOP include that: (1) Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop's purportedly proprietary process; (2) Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop's announced partnerships with Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited and thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

