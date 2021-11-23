SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating Meta Platforms, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Meta Platforms, Inc. (“Meta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FB).



In September and October of 2021, internal documents concerning Meta’s operations have revealed that Meta failed to maintain a fair platform for all users, immunized high-profile users from its own rules, and failed to take effective action against bad actors on its platforms such as drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent criminals.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Meta and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact us at (914) 733-7256 or via email at afarah@lowey.com or agreco@lowey.com.

