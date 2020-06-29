SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LOPE SRNE CODX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/grand-canyon-education-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=7633&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2020

Class Period: January 5, 2018 - January 27, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to a filed complaint, statements made by Defendants were false and/or misleading because, following Grand Canyon's spin-off of its educational assets as Grand Canyon University ("GCU"): (i) GCU would not be a proper non-profit organization as it would remain under the control of Grand Canyon, and (ii) Grand Canyon would not be a third-party service provider to GCU but rather would continue to effectively operate the entity, and (iii) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU and (iv) GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon would be able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon's financial results.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sorrento-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=7633&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

Class Period: May 15, 2020 - May 22, 2020

Allegations against SRNE include that: (i) the Company's initial finding of "100% inhibition" in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to to success or safety in vivo, or in person; (ii) the Company's finding was not a "cure" for COVID-19; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Story continues

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/co-diagnostics-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=7633&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2020

Class Period: February 25, 2020 - May 15, 2020

According to the filed complaint, Co-Diagnostics and its directors and officers (including PhD-level scientists who should know better) made continual, knowing, and willful misstatements about the Company's main product, a Covid-19 diagnostic test. These misstatements had the effect of pumping up the price of Co-Diagnostics' stock, while Company officers and directors exercised low-priced options and dumped their stock into the market. Co-Diagnostics' fraudulent misstatements displayed a disregard for the basic scientific principles and caused investors to lose millions of dollars.

To learn more contact, Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595607/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-LOPE-SRNE-CODX-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



