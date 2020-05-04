SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. to Menarini Group is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. ("Stemline" or the "Company") (STML) stock prior to May 4, 2020.



You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Stemline to Menarini Group. Under the terms of the merger, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Stemline, whereby Stemline shareholders will be offered $11.50 in cash and one non-tradeable contingent value right. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna2/stemline-therapeutics-inc-information-request-form or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.



The Stemline merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Stemline breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether Menarini Group is underpaying for Stemline shares, thus unlawfully harming Stemline shareholders.



Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

