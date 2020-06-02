SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LBRT ZM HALL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. (LBRT)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/liberty-oilfield-services-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=7072&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2020

The LBRT Lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's January 2018 initial public offering.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Allegations against LBRT include that: (1) there was an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market; (2) the Company's pricing power was weak; (3) Liberty's services were not increasing and its competition was not decreasing; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/zoom-video-communications-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=7072&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

Class Period: April 18, 2019 - April 6, 2020

Allegations against ZM include that: (i) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (ii) contrary to Zoom's assertions, the Company's video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom's communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (iv) usage of the Company's video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hallmark-financial-services-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=7072&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2020

Class Period: March 5, 2019 - March 17, 2020

Allegations against HALL include that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to reserves for unpaid losses; (2) the Company improperly accounted for reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses related to its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; (3) as a result, Hallmark Financial would be forced to report a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years; (4) as a result, Hallmark Financial would exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/592427/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-LBRT-ZM-HALL-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



