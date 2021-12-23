SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Researching Possible Securities Law Violations - Chegg, Inc., CHGG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

"In late September it became clear to us that the education industry is experiencing a slowdown that we believe is temporary and is a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic," Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig said in a statement on the afternoon of Monday, November 1, 2021. "A combination of variants, increased employment opportunities and compensation, along with fatigue, have all led to significantly fewer enrollments than expected this semester."

On this news, shares of Chegg plunged 49% on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options in Chegg, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

(800) 321-0476

david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/679435/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Labaton-Sucharow-Researching-Possible-Securities-Law-Violations--Chegg-Inc-CHGG



