SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Notifies Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - RETA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RETA) securities, and/or sold Reata put options, between November 9, 2020, and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Reata investors have until February 18, 2022, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On December 6, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") released a briefing document regarding the Company's chronic kidney disease drug candidate, bardoxolone methyl, which revealed Reata did not "demonstrate that bardoxolone is effective in slowing the loss of kidney function in patients with [Alport syndrome]." On this news, the Company's stock price fell 40%.

If you currently own stock or options in RETA and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476, via email at david@labaton.com, or by filling out this form.

