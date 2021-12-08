SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Labaton Sucharow Investigating DocuSign Inc - DOCU

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) ("DocuSign" or the "Company").

On December 2, 2021, DocuSign announced disappointing year-end projections. On this news, the Company's stock fell 31%.

If you currently own stock or options in DOCU and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476, via email at david@labaton.com, or by filling out this form.

