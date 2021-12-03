SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigating Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. - MARA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

In their 10Q filing on Monday, November 15, 2021, Marathon Digital Holdings executives disclosed they received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to produce documents and communications concerning its Hardin, Montana, data center facility.

On Oct. 6, 2020, the bitcoin miner entered into a series of agreements with multiple parties to design and build a data center for up to 100-megawatts in Hardin, a small town in the northern part of the state, and issued 6 million of restricted Marathon common shares as part of the deal.

The SEC is investigating whether Marathon Digital Holdings has been in violation of federal securities law.

On this news, Marathon Digital Holdings shares were down more than 12%.

