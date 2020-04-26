SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL)

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2020 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Velocity Financial, Inc. ("Velocity") (VEL) on behalf of the company's investors.

Velocity shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 - 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/velocity-financial-inc/.

On or about January 16, 2020, Velocity commenced its initial public offering ("IPO") of common stock, selling 7.25 million shares of stock to investors at $13.00 per share. Since the time of the Company's IPO, shares of Velocity common stock have significantly declined in value, and currently at approximately $3.00 per share.

Velocity shareholders with investment losses are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 - 1585

(888) 715 - 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC





