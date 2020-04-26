SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL)
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2020 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Velocity Financial, Inc. ("Velocity") (VEL) on behalf of the company's investors.
On or about January 16, 2020, Velocity commenced its initial public offering ("IPO") of common stock, selling 7.25 million shares of stock to investors at $13.00 per share. Since the time of the Company's IPO, shares of Velocity common stock have significantly declined in value, and currently at approximately $3.00 per share.
