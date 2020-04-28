SHAREHOLDER ALERT: INO XP FITB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2020

Class Period: February 14, 2020 to March 9, 2020

According to a filed complaint, throughout the class period, defendants made misleading statements about the company's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company's share price and resulting in significant investor losses.

XP Inc. (XP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2020

Class Period: or otherwise acquired XP's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public offering.

Allegations against XP include that: (1) XP engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) XP failed to disclose its common and large system failures and connected losses; (3) XP's aggressive IFA strategy was and is tenuous; (4) XP had material weaknesses; (5) XP fired its previous accounting firm due to that firm finding and disclosing material weaknesses; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

Class Period: February 26, 2016 to March 6, 2020

Allegations against FITB include that: (i) as a result of Fifth Third Bank's aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (ii) since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) Fifth Third's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

