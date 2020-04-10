SHAREHOLDER ALERT: INO ANAB VMW: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/inovio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=5997&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2020

Class Period: February 14, 2020 to March 9, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to a filed complaint, throughout the class period, defendants made misleading statements about the company's development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, artificially inflating the company's share price and resulting in significant investor losses.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/anaptysbio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=5997&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2020

Class Period: October 10, 2017 to November 7, 2019

Allegations against ANAB include that: (i) AnaptysBio failed to disseminate important data from the Company's Phase 2a trial in atopic dermatitis, including the timing and extent of patients' use of topical corticosteroids as a rescue therapy during the study and whether any of the patients that utilized rescue therapy were classified as responders at a given time;and (ii) the Company's statements omitted key information from the Company's Phase 2a trial in peanut allergy, including patients' average cumulative peanut dose tolerated at day 14 after the administration of etokimab or placebo as well as whether the Company's decision to exclude 20% of the patients enrolled in the study from the interim analysis due to their mild symptoms was retrospective; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the efficacy and prospects of AnaptysBio's lead drug asset in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and peanut allergy were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Story continues

VMware, Inc. (VMW)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/vmware-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=5997&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2020

Class Period: March 30, 2019 to February 27, 2020

Allegations against VMW include that: (i) VMware's reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (ii) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/584693/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-INO-ANAB-VMW-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



