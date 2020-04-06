SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HPQ and XP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
HP Inc. (HPQ)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2020
Class Period: February 23, 2017 and October 3, 2019
Get additional information about HPQ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hp-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=5930
XP Inc. (XP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2020
Class Period: or otherwise acquired XP's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public offering.
Get additional information about XP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/xp-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=5930
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/584094/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-HPQ-and-XP-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines