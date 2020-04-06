SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HPQ and XP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

HP Inc. (HPQ)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2020

Class Period: February 23, 2017 and October 3, 2019

Get additional information about HPQ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hp-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=5930

XP Inc. (XP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2020

Class Period: or otherwise acquired XP's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with XP's December 2019 initial public offering.

Get additional information about XP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/xp-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=5930

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





