SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HPQ TUP CRON: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

HP Inc. (HPQ)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2020

Class Period: February 23, 2017 to October 3, 2019

According to the filed complaint, defendants knew that HP's "four-box" model for measuring its supplies business was severely deficient and not a strong predictor of supplies demand and outcomes because HP lacked telemetry data from its commercial printers and had to use unreliable and stagnant market share data to develop assumptions for the four-box model. The complaint further alleges that defendants knew the lack of telemetry data for commercial printing was a critical shortcoming of the four-box model because HP possessed telemetry data on its personal printing side and knew it was a necessary element for an accurate understanding of the supplies channel. As a result, the supplies inventory in the Company’s channel exceeded demand by at least $100 million and HP’s supplies revenue growth was grossly inflated.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

Class Period: January 30, 2019 to February 24, 2020

Allegations against TUP include that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate the accounting and liabilities of one of its brands, Fuller Mexico; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2020

Class Period: May 9, 2019 to March 2, 2020

Allegations against CRON include that: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company’s ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

