SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – BPFH, PRGX, SPWH

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SVB Financial Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Boston Private shareholders will receive 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock and $2.10 of cash for each share of Boston Private they own. If you are a Boston Private shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ardian for $7.71 per share. If you are a PRGX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sportsman’s shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

